PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Poor People’s Campaign met at the Wyoming County Courthouse on Saturday, September 30, 2023, for another justice rally.

One of the main goals for the rally was to demand justice for those who have died while in a West Virginia jail. It raises awareness of what is happening in these facilities while bringing the community together as one.

The day also marked the birthday of Alvis Shrewsbury, a man who died only 19 days after being brought into Southern Regional Jail.

His daughter, Miranda Smith, said she never thought her father wouldn’t be safe there, and shared her story at the rally.

“I honestly didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it today,” said Smith. “This whole month has been so hard, but I’ve got to. Who else is going to? No one. If we don’t get out here and say these things and do these things- nothing’s going to change.”

Smith now hopes the organization will grow, that these rallies will hold our legislators accountable, and it will bring about change, so no one else loses a loved one needlessly.