‘Moral March on Manchin,’ activists are holding a demonstration against Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a crucial 50th vote for Democrats on President Joe Biden’s proposals, walks with reporters as senators go to the chamber for votes ahead of the approaching Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering chances for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Poor People’s Campaign will hold a demonstration against West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday evening.

Liberal activists will gather at a park in Charleston to hold a “Moral March on Manchin.” They are rallying against the moderate Democrat’s decision to oppose a landmark overhaul of U.S. election law. Manchin opposes the proposal known as For the People Act because he believes it risks further stoking partisan divides.

As a key senator in a divided chamber, Manchin has frustrated progressive Democrats with his reluctance to support several key agenda items.