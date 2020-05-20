Pop-up food trucks return to State Fair Grounds

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you are missing the food trucks from the State Fair of West Virginia, you are in luck.

Three pop-up food trucks will be open starting Thursday, May 21, 2020 on the State Fair grounds in Fairlea. Social distancing will be enforced by the painted white x’s on the ground where you order and pick up.

The food trucks will be on the Carnival Midway Track near Gate Six serving several State Fair staples, including corn dogs, ribbon fries, and funnel cakes.

“Our season was cut short down in Florida,” Garrett McCormick, the owner of GH Concessions, said. “We came home, did some repair work, kinda decided it was time to open back up and try to recoup some of our losses from being down in Florida, as well as the fairs that are closing throughout the season.”

The food trucks will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the next couple of weekends.