BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A popup cookout took place in Beckley on Saturday as a way to raise awareness about gun violence. The cookout was an effort to reach out to the community around Antonio Ave and Barbor by the Summit Kollective non-profit group.

Member Donald Burton said the group wanted to make a change after the death of Woodrow Wilson basketball player Dwayne Richardson.

“Last year, there was a Woodrow player, Dwayne Richarson, who had been killed by gun violence,” Burton said. “A couple of guys got together and really wanted to make a change in our community. We took it further but still involving the community always. But keeping at the forefront Dwayne Richardon’s death is one of the things.”

Burton said they will have more popup cookouts through the Summer with the next falling on Mother’s Day. To see their events, you can find Summit Kollective on Facebook.