PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed at Princeton High School.

Mercer County Public Schools made the announcement September 4, 2020. They said students and staff known to be exposed are quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department is also conducting further contact tracing. All affected areas are undergoing deep cleaning and disinfecting.

