Positive case of COVID-19 reported at Adventures on the Gorge Wings Night

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Adventures on the Gorge. According to the Fayette County Health Department, the person attended Wings Night on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The heath department is conducting contact tracing.

The Fayette County Health Department is holding free testing opportunities:

10/27/2020: JW and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center in Mt. Hope from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

10/28/2020: NRHA at the old Kmart Complex in Oak Hill from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

10/30/2020: NRHA at the old Kmart Complex in Oak Hill from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Please contact the Fayette County Heath Department at 304-574-1617 Monday -Friday between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for further information.