Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Daniels Elementary School

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County school administrators confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Daniels Elementary School.

David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, said there was one case of the virus reported at the school. Price said the Raleigh County Health Department conducted contact tracing, and everyone who came in contact with the positive case was notified.

“We are working with the health department and we took the appropriate steps to follow the guidelines,” Price said.

Deep cleaning and sanitization was done in the areas affected at the school. Price told 59News the proper action was taken and classes at the school will go on as normal.