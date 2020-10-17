Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Fayetteville PK-8 school

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A positive COVID-19 cases was confirmed at Fayetteville PK-8.

Superintendent Gary Hough announced school administrators are working with the health department to conduct contact tracing, and all individuals involved were notified. Hough said the case is not believed to be from transmission within the school setting.

Hough urged everyone to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following all of the guidelines in place by the Governor’s Executive Orders, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Department of Education.