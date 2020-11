PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at Glenwood School. As of Nov. 23, Mercer County was green on the DHHR County Alert System map.

Contact tracing has been completed and those who need to quarantine have been notified. Deep cleaning and disinfection of all affected areas will be completed.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information about this case will be released.