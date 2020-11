PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools confirm one positive COVID-19 case at Straley Elementary School.

Contact tracing has been completed. All those affected are currently in quarantine. Deep cleaning and disinfection of affected areas will be completed.

A post on the Mercer County Schools Facebook page stated that an earlier reported case at Bluewell Elementary School was a mistake.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, no further information on this case will be released.