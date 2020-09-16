Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Trap Hill Middle School

TRAP HILL, WV (WVNS) — A positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed at Trap Hill Middle School.

The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department confirmed the case and is conducting contact tracing. Appropriate steps are being taken to sanitize and clean the school.

Details are limited, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

