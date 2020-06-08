Positively 59 Episode 18: 7-year-old giving back to Children’s Home Society

RENICK, WV (WVNS)– 7-year-old Urikah McMahan is raising money to help kids in need at the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

His mother Britny McMahan said she was shocked when her son came to her and said he wanted to help children that aren’t lucky enough to have the toys and luxuries he has.

“Because he’s 7, you don’t hear that often,” McMahan. “And it was his idea. We were going through his stuff telling him we were going to throw it away because it was old and he said well how about if I raise money. I was like for what and he said to give to other kids that don’t have what I have. He said not everybody is like me and it kind of just took off.”

The Children’s Home Society is a non profit child welfare organization that helps with foster families and adoptions. For his 8th birthday on Monday, June 8, he will work to grant his wish raising money for the organization with a bake sale at the Renick Community Center on Tuesday

“You can either come to the bake sale at the Renick Community Center for the Farmer’s Market from 4-6 p.m.,” McMahan said. “Or if you have me as a contact I’ll take the donations and my Facebook has a link to donate directly to it.”

The McMahan’s are excited to be able to put smiles on other children’s faces with the support from their community.

“It feels awesome. I don’t even know how to put it into words,” McMahan said. “I’ve been asked that so many times and I really don’t even know how. He’s a good kid.”