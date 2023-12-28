GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There are 35 buildings up for possible demolition in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

21 of those buildings are either registered or eligible for registration on the National Register of Historic Places.

However, funding from this project would go towards the upkeep and maintenance of more prominent historic buildings in the park, especially those in the town of Thurmond. Funds from the project would go towards stabilizing and maintaining the buildings along Commercial Row as well as other buildings in the town.

The public forum meeting on the project is slated for Thursday, January 11th at the Bank of Glen Jean in Mt. Hope. The meeting will be from 3:30 in the afternoon until 5:30.

However, the public can make their opinion known before the meeting by going to https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=259&projectID=111561&documentID=133279 and leaving a comment on the document.

More information about the project and the buildings being discussed can be found at https://www.nps.gov/neri/learn/news/nps-to-hold-public-meeting-for-proposed-demolition-of-structures-within-nrgnpp.htm.