Post 1 American Legion still honoring Memorial Day, public barred

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — Memorial Day is officially one week away. And while this commemorative Monday may look a little different this year, Post 1 of the American Legion in Wheeling is still honoring all who have served.

This year, the traditional ceremony will still go on at Heritage Port, but it will not be open to the public.

The Post-1 Commander says continuing the event reminds the public of the importance to thank those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our liberties.

And in honor of the holiday, 15 Legion-aires will be in masks, and social distancing adhered.

John Powell, Commander of American Legion Post 1 : “Even with the COVID-19 going on, and everything stopped, we still need to find a way to pay tribute to those.”

Mike Doyle, Chair of Post 1 American Legion Committee, 24 years of service in U.S. Marine Corps: “This day is a day that cannot be forgotten. And, it would have been remised for us to not attempt to do something. So, with the cooperation of the people, we will be able to have a private ceremony.”

Even during a pandemic, Memorial Day is of remembrance for Veterans, Gold Star families and all; it is a day that cannot be forgotten.

Latest Posts: