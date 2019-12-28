Post-Christmas holiday sales bring shoppers to local stores

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re already thinking about Christmas next year, many stores have decorations and more on clearance.

The couple of days after Christmas is when store employees start seeing items fly off the shelves.

Patricia Edwards, a customer service associate at Lowes, told 59News it seems like Christmas sales are better now than they were before the 25th.

“I also have found that when people shop after the holidays, it’s not always something that they’re purchasing specifically for themselves but they’re going to share it with family and friends as well,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the holiday season seems to continue long after the holiday, itself, is over. She said the more things are on sale, the more people seem to buy.