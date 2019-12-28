Post-Christmas holiday sales bring shoppers to local stores

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re already thinking about Christmas next year, many stores have decorations and more on clearance.

The couple of days after Christmas is when store employees start seeing items fly off the shelves.

Patricia Edwards, a customer service associate at Lowes, told 59News it seems like Christmas sales are better now than they were before the 25th.

“I also have found that when people shop after the holidays, it’s not always something that they’re purchasing specifically for themselves but they’re going to share it with family and friends as well,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the holiday season seems to continue long after the holiday, itself, is over. She said the more things are on sale, the more people seem to buy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News