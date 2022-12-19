“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, December 19, 2022, was the last day to send holiday gifts using Priority Mail Service before Christmas.

The United States Postal Service releases holiday shipping guidelines to let people know when the last day is to send gifts and have them arrive before Christmas.

Susan Wright who works for Corporate Communications said there’s one more date to be aware of.

“Of course, for procrastinators, we offer Priority Mail Express until Friday, December 23 but of course, you’ll be a premium price for a premium product,” Wright said.

Depending on the size and weight of your gift, you could spend from $20 and up extra for Priority Mail Express.