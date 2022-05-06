CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) declared a State of Preparedness in the Mountain State on Friday, May 6, 2022. It is in effect for all 55 counties and is in response to a flooding threat expected over Mother’s Day weekend.

According to the release, the main threat is isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain. The storms are forecast to begin moving through the area on Friday.

As part of the declaration, the State Emergency Operations Center is directed to prepare a response for the anticipated rainfall. Personnel and resources are being positioned to respond to any emergencies which may develop. State agencies and local partners will receive daily briefings from the National Weather Service throughout the duration of the storm.

West Virginians are asked to remain aware and attentive to weather conditions and follow instructions issued by emergency officials. As always, drivers are advised never to travel through water where the roadway is not visible. Follow the guideline of “turn around, don’t drown.”