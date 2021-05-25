Power outage in Beckley, crews working to repair problem

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A power outage in Beckley was reported on Tuesday, May 25 around 1p.m.

According to emergency dispatchers, the outage is on the 4400 block of Robert C Byrd Drive. Workers with AEP were working to restore power, and the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

We are told area traffic lights are being impacted, as well as area businesses. Crossroads Mall closed at 2:30 p.m. due to the outage.

The AEP outage map showed two outages as of Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. The outage impacts about 1,100 customers in one area and 250 in the other.

