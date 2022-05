BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)– More than 1,000 customers are without power in Bluewell, Mercer County.

According to the Appalachian Power Outage Map, 1,233 customers lost power on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:20 am.

Appalachian Power said the reason is equipment related and the estimated restoration time is later in the day of May 20, 2022, at 3:30 pm.