BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Strong weather in Raleigh County has completely shut down the power in Beaver as of Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:15 a.m.

All the stores and restaurants in shopping centers have no power, and according to one Kroger employee, it is unknown when the power will come back on.

The traffic lights in the area are also out of power, and it is advised to use caution if driving through the area.