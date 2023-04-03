Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Over the weekend, strong winds caused thousands of power outages across our region.

Thousands were without power by late Saturday as a result of fallen trees and downed power lines.

Across West Virginia, hundreds of line workers worked around the clock to get power restored. Some of those line workers were from out of the state, including from Kentucky and Virginia.

Phil Moye, spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power, says this past weekend serves as a reminder of how to stay safe when you see an exposed line.

“Never assume that the down line is not energized and never assume it’s not a power line. Always assume that it could be a power line and it could be energized. If it is and you get close to it and step on it, the outcome’s never good” Moye said.

Moye says AEP hopes to have power fully restored by Tuesday night.