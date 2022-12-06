PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you are starting to decorate for the holidays, make sure you are doing it safely.

Using power strips to plug in multiple appliances, or in this case, holiday decorations, can save space; however, overloading a power strip can lead to it not working, or worse, catch on fire.

“It can cause a malfunction in it. Also, you don’t want to plug in a space heater you would much rather plug that into the wall directly instead of the power strip or an extension cord. If the cord has any kind of cut or knick or it looks like something’s wrong with it, do not use those, throw them out,” said Princeton Fire Department Firefighter Ashley Peyton.

Peyton added if you are lighting candles, keep them away from decorations or flammable materials to avoid them from catching on fire.