Powerball jackpot hits $545 million

Ghent, W.V. (WVNS) – Some good news if you’re feeling lucky. The Powerball jackpot has reached over half a billion dollars

An estimated $545 million jackpot is available if you can pick the right numbers. Quick Check convenience store cashier Heather Coble says she’s seen almost triple the Powerball ticket sales as usual ahead of Monday night’s big drawing.

“A lot more people. More tickets per person. It’s been hectic,” said Coble.

The odds of your ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are nearly one in three hundred million. But as the saying goes, you can’t win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket.