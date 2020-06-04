Powerball Jackpot winning ticket sold in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new millionaire is coming to small town West Virginia. The Lottery Commission announced the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Hinton.

The ticket is worth $136.4 million or $108 million with the cash option. The winning ticket was sold at the Go Mart on Stokes Drive. The retailer will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

“Congratulations to the winner or winners of this incredible jackpot,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “West Virginia has had a long history of Powerball jackpot winners and we are so happy to have another winner of this magnitude from our great State.”

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 26, 41, 64 with a Powerball number of 17. The jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, June 6 is $20 million.

The winner or winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The Lottery also recommends they contact a financial adviser or an attorney before calling the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 extension 311 for details on how to claim their prize.