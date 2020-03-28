Practicing social distancing and staying active during COVID-19

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Governor Jim Justice issued a “stay at home” order to residents in the Mountain state in hopes to prevent the continuing spread of COVID-19.

So what does that mean for those who want to enjoy a nice day outside? Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, Melanie Seiler, explained.

“That does not mean stay inside your house for weeks after weeks after weeks,” Seiler said. “We need the fresh air we need the vitamin C so I like to recommend people stay in their neighborhood.”

State Parks in West Virginia are still open. Seiler said a lot of the popular trails are busy but there are also several unknown travel spots to explore while also practicing social distancing.

“Take a look at some of the information we have put out on our social media and on our website where we have listed so less traveled trails, some places people can explore in their own neighborhood that maybe wont be as crowded,” Seiler said.

Staff with Active Southern West Virginia is creating their own fun ways to get people moving during this difficult time.

“We will also have a virtual 5K available for adults,” Seiler said. “So now is the time get the steps in and consider getting yourself healthy and strong and we have a little competition for you.”