HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Gary “Gig” Robinson, a spokesperson from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA), says Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington has submitted its liquor license.

Robinson says the WVABCA planned to extend a recent suspension, which was put in place by Commission Frederic Wooten after a shooting that left one man dead from a stray bullet allegedly outside of Premier Pub and Grill. The WVABCA planned to take even further action if it was necessary, Robinson says.

However, as a result of the WVABCA’s plans for further action, Premier Pub and Grill decided to surrender its license, Robinson states.

Huntington residents and officials say the establishment has been a public nuisance for quite some time. On Friday, the city filed a complaint against Premier Pub and Grill after several violent incidents near the property.

The complaint lists violent incidents that have happened on or near the property since March 2022: