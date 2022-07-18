BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An annual event is returning that should really get your motor running.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will be at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport starting July 22, 2022. While many are feeling the crunch of higher gas prices this summer, take advantage of the fun, food, concert, and family-friendly attractions.

All the hard work of getting ready for the concert, car show, and weekend-long festival is for a good cause according to Hope Duncan, Director of Public Relations for Hospice Southern WV.

“This is a really good part of the job,” Duncan said. “You know what we do on a daily basis can get a little heavy. So to be able to come and enjoy the time with the community and just have a great time is wonderful.”

Rodney Atkins will perform Saturday, July 23. You can find more information here. Proceeds of the event will go to two local organizations: Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brians Safehouse.