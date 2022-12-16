FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is celebrating its second anniversary!

Officially designated as such on December 27, 2020, the National Park title has brought more recognition to the mountain state.

Eve West, Chief of Interpretation at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, said ever since the river became a national park, more revenue now goes into the community. This is all thanks to an increase in tourism in the mountain state.

“We were getting visitors from California. Visitors from Washington and a lot of visitors from the east coast we hadn’t been getting before such as Delaware, Baltimore, places like that. So it’s really been interesting.” Eve West, Chief of Interpretation at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

West added she will not be surprised if there will be an increase in foreign visitors in the near future at the park.