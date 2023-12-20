BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tax season is coming up quick and it’s important to have everything in order for when you walk into the tax office.

Tony Martin, a tax accountant with TR Tax in Beckley says, “Well, the best thing they can do is start organizing documents. For example, if you generally itemize your deductions. Now is a good time to start organizing medical receipts, getting your home mortgage interest statements, things like that.”

He also says to rethink your entire year. Have you had any major life events happen in 2023? Buying a house, getting married, having a child; all of these are important things to note when going in to file your taxes.

If you’re a small business owner, it’s best to get your paperwork finished ahead of time. If you have a “side gig” working for a company like Uber or DoorDash, you also count as a small business owner. In that case, you should review your mileage for the year in order to add that to your list of deductions.

For more information on how to prepare, reach out to your local tax office.