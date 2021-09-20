Preparing your plants ahead of first frost of the season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the first day of fall right around the corner and the potential for some frosty nights fast approaching, it is time for plant owners to start thinking about ways to extend their growing season.

With the official start of fall on Wednesday, the growing season is winding down. Overnight frosts have the potential to not only wipe out vegetable crops, but indoor plants and annuals such as mums and begonias.

One nursery owner told 59News things you can do to keep your plants perky late into the fall.

“Anything that’s tender, that’s not a perennial, you’ll have to move it on or make sure it’s covered up,” Warren Stoots, of Stoots Nursery and Produce, said. “Don’t put plastic because it’ll freeze through the plastic. I usually put a cloth or if it’s going to be a light frost, I use newspapers.”

Stoots added if you try to winter your plants indoors, cut your watering and plant food use in half. If you have a limb from a plant that does freeze, cut off all the damage immediately.