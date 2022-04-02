GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– A planned burn by the National Park Service is underway.

The prescribed burn will burn 14 acres at Carper Field in Grandview and will last for several hours.

Dave Bieri, District Supervisor with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve says their office called in help from neighboring National Park Services including Cumberland Gap and Shenandoah National Park.

He said the reason for the burning is for resource management and to protect wildlife in the area.

“We’re looking at the temperature, the humidity, what the fuels are, wind speeds, so we set a prescription of the ideal burning conditions that are going to be enough to have the flame carry and burn what we need to burn but also so it doesn’t get out of control,” Bieri said.

Bieri said there is a possibility for those in the area to see smoke.