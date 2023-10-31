BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The President of West Virginia State University was the guest speaker at the Beckley Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

President Ericke Cage provided an update on the state of the university at the meeting. He says West Virginia University is investing in education now more than ever, even including a new doctorate program.

Cage adds that their focus is on making an impact, in more ways than one.

“Working to work with local schools to provide stem education. Want to also talk about where West Virginia State University is headed in terms of our academic program,” says Cage, “we’re investing more into high demand programs like cyber security, like nursing, like engineering. Also bringing in our first doctorate degree in doctorate educational leadership. We really want to talk about again our impact and our future.”

Cage added that West Virginia State University provides programming and education to all 55 counties in the state of West Virginia.