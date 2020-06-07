President Trump endorses Carol Miller for re-election

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS)– On Sunday, June 7, Congresswoman Carol Miller (WV-3) received the full support and endorsement of President Donald Trump in her re-election bid for Congress.
“Congresswoman Carol Miller is a tremendous advocate for the people of West Virginia! She fights for our Coal Miners, the Second Amendment and for Lower Taxes. Carol has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”President Donald Trump
“In Congress, I’ve partnered with President Trump to create jobs, grow West Virginia’s economy, and put America First. I’m honored to earn President Trump’s support again, and look forward to working with him to make sure West Virginia remains an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.”Congresswoman Carol Miller