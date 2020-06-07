President Trump endorses Carol Miller for re-election

NEW YORK (AP) — On a late Friday afternoon, there is joy and fraternity found on a blocked-off street in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Neighbors chat, dogs get acquainted and above all, there’s laughter. After three months of sheltering-in-place, this scene of normalcy is still not commonplace as New York City tests the waters of socializing, within the prescribed limits.

Steve Grillo lives on the street and is a walking advertisement touting his West Side community. “Everybody’s a good person,” he says. After his longtime role as an intern on the Howard Stern Show, Grillo co-owned a pizzeria there in 2009 and “that’s when I fell in love with the neighborhood.”