LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- While schools are still closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Greenbrier County administrators are providing meals to their students. They are partnering with the Greater Greenbrier Long-Term Recovery Committee and the West Virginia National Guard.

Greenbrier County students can request a meal by 2 p.m. the day before by submitting an online form. Those without internet connection can call 304-968-9519 and leave a message.