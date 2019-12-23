President Trump signs bill that includes 3% pay increase for military members

Breaking News
FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, U.S. soldiers survey the the safe zone between Syria and the Turkish border near Tal Abyad, Syria, on a joint patrol with the Tax Abyad Military Council, affiliated with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says that under the current plan all U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq, and that the military will continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State group to prevent a resurgence in that country. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

(WJHL) – One of the biggest pay raises in 10 years is heading to our troops.

According to U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, the funding for that raise is part of a bill recently signed by President Trump.

It’s called the “Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.”

Under the bill, $738 billion will go to the US Department of Defense and the Department of Energy.

It also includes a more than 3% pay increase for military members, increases employment opportunities for military spouses, and it reforms the private military housing program to provide better access to safe and affordable housing.

Senator Alexander released a statement on the bill saying, “Governing is about setting priorities, and this bill shows our priority is the men and women who serve in our armed forces.”

