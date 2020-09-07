WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers Labor Day remarks

LONDON (AP) — The extradition hearing of Julian Assange, the founder of anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, opened in London on Monday, the latest development in a long legal saga. Here is a look at key events.

— August 2010: Swedish prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Assange based on one woman’s allegation of rape and another’s allegation of molestation. The warrant was withdrawn shortly afterward, with prosecutors citing insufficient evidence for the rape allegation. Assange denies the allegations.