WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers Labor Day remarks

by: Brittany Ward
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– President Trump will hold a press conference on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M. Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020
