Preston County honors life of fallen Marine Pfc. Zack Riffle

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – United States Marine Pfc. Zach Riffle who died from a tactical vehicle accident in North Carolina was escorted home to Kingwood late Thursday night.

The West Virginia State Police and fellow Marines escorted Riffle through his hometown past his home and grandparents’ house. Residents lined the streets through town to pay their respects to the Marine and the family. Pfc. Riffle was a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He was only 18 years old.

“I am with the West Virginia Army National Guard, and we are the main military entity in the state. But anytime a service member falls whether it’s in combat or some other means we always try and come out and provide all the support we can for the families and the community members,” said Sfc. Brian McCommon, with the West Virginia Army National Guard. “This young man, Pfc. Zachary Riffle was 18 years old, and he just graduated from high school last year. And it kind of hit close to home because that is my son’s age. And my son is just about to graduate from army basic training.”

Pfc. Zach Riffle (Photo courtesy of MCCS Recruit Photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; from the DVIDS.)

















Sfc. McCommon also stated that Camp Dawson is located in Kingwood and once a year on Gold Star Sunday, which is the last Sunday in September, the West Virginia Army National guard hosts the event for the families of any branch of the armed forces. He stated that it allows families to bond and share their stories with one another.

A list of services to pay respects to PFC. Riffle and his family are listed on Bolyard Funeral Home’s website.