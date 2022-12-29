BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–More primary care doctors want their patients to talk to them more about their mental health.

According to GeneSight, 83% of PCPs want patients to disclose their mental health struggles so they can find a way to help.

Fred Fantazzia with Myriad Mental Health said the open communication between both patients and providers is key to taking a step toward feeling better.

“Physicians are looking to their patients to bring up their mental health issues and the patients are looking for their physicians and they want confidence in their physicians and want to know their physicians is equipped to help them with their mental health challenges,” Fantazzia said.

Fantazzia added scheduling regular mental health screenings is also beneficial.