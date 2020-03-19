Primary Care Plus closes lobby to patients

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Doctor offices are taking precautions when it comes to patients. Primary Care Plus in Beckley has shut down their lobby to patients and is pre-screening them in the parking lot. They have put a tent in the parking lot for patients to enter and talk to a nurse.

Family Nurse Practitioner Skylar Marsh said the screenings include everything from travel history to symptoms.

“When patients arrive with the triage process we access any type of travel, what type of symptoms which will include shortness of breath, cough or fever,” Marsh said. “And based on what we determine based on the triage then we place them in a separate holding area.”

Marsh said they are doing this to make sure everyone that comes to their facility is safe during COVID-19.