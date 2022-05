PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local city will soon be taking to the wild blue yonder to help enforce city code.

The city of Princeton has purchased a drone to help with property management and inspections. The drone is expected to be in the city’s possession by the end of June 2022. Then, code enforcement officials will then be trained to operate the drone. City officials say the addition of the drone will keeps inspectors off dangerous rooftops keeping them safe and less likely to be injured.