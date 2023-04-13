PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The Princeton community celebrated the launch of two businesses’ grand openings on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Mercer County officials, local businesses and community members all gathered for the big moment.

The first opening ceremony was for the new restaurant Big Bite. The owner, Tarek Abdelwahed, said they use fresh, healthy ingredients to create unique, high-quality dishes. He also added one of the ways they will stand out is by their fast service.

The second launch was for the event center, The Loft. The Loft is an upscale venue that can be booked for any event at an affordable price. Owner Paula King said it is open to all events ranging from business meetings to personal parties and gatherings under 75 people.

Both Abdelwahed and King said they are extremely thankful and cannot wait to connect and share their business with the community.