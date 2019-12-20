Princeton City Hall gets bond for Phase 3 of building renovation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton is getting millions of dollars to help finish renovations. On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Princeton Building Commission unanimously voted to approve a $6 million bond for Phase Three of the Princeton Municipal Building renovation.

City Manager Mike Webb said this phase will include relocating the public works department, fire department, and the police department.

“To have all of the administrative offices as well as fire, police, rec, everything under one roof that is going to be great,” Webb said. “That is going to allow us to free up the other land that we are currently sitting on next to the hospital. We can sell it and that will go toward the completion of this project.”

Currently, crews are working on Phase Two of construction. Webb said they are hoping to start the bidding process for Phase Three construction by mid-January.

