Princeton Community Hospital asking public to avoid ER if possible after rise in COVID cases

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People with minor healthcare needs and routine testing are being encouraged by Princeton Community Hospital to visit their family doctor, rather than Emergency Room.

The Mercer County hospital released a statement on their Facebook page on Friday, siting an increase of COVID-19 cases as the reason. If you are not exhibiting symptoms, PCH is directing people the Mercer County Health Department for COVID-19 testing.

PCH did note that if you are experiencing an urgent medical need, then you should go to the ER.

According to PCH, examples of when you should go to the emergency room are: chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding or trauma, loss of consciousness, loss of or blurred vision, high, uncontrolled fever, head injuries, burns, severe abdominal pain or broken bones.

PCH said, “To help us achieve that objective, we ask that you please see your family doctor for minor medical issues and routine testing so that our ERs may more efficiently treat those with urgent medical needs.”