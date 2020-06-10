Princeton Community Hospital eases visitation restrictions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Princeton Community Hospital eased their visitor policy. The hospital previously had restricted visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the hospital administrators stated their primary goal is to health and safety of their patients and employees. However, they also understand the importance visitor play in the recovery process.

Here is a breakdown of the new policies which are now in place: