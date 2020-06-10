Princeton Community Hospital eases visitation restrictions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Starting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Princeton Community Hospital eased their visitor policy. The hospital previously had restricted visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release, the hospital administrators stated their primary goal is to health and safety of their patients and employees. However, they also understand the importance visitor play in the recovery process.
Here is a breakdown of the new policies which are now in place:
- PCH Inpatients will be allowed to have 1 visitor at a time between the hours of 12:00 noon and 6:00 p.m.
- Visitors must be 18 years or older.
- Visitors must be well – no fever, cough, or signs or symptoms of infection or illness.
- Visitors will be required to bring their own mask and wear it at all times while in the facility.
- Visitors will be screened upon entry. Those who do not pass screening will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
- Visitors are NOT allowed for patients who are under observation for or test positive for COVID-19.
- All visitors must remain in the patient room except to enter and exit the hospital.
- Emergency Department patients may have 1 person accompany them into the facility/room who must remain in the room with the patient during his/her ER visit.
- Individuals seeking medical imaging, lab work, or other outpatient services will not be allowed to have a visitor.
- Visitors will not be allowed for surgical and day surgery patients.
- All other visitors will be requested to wait in the vehicle.
- Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for individuals who require an essential care giver (i.e. parent, guardian, other), for end of life care, or an exception determined by the patient’s plan of care.
- Outpatient Oncology patients are at high risk due to being immuno-compromised. Therefore, visitation is not allowed unless needed for the care of the patient while receiving treatment as determined by the charge nurse of the unit.
- Inpatient departments (Oncology/Women’s Center) may have additional department specific regulations.