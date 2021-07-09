Princeton Community Hospital gives out free colon cancer testing kits

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital held its first drive-thru colon cancer screening on Friday, July 9, 2021.

The hospital normally holds annual screenings inside, but this year the tests are take home because of COVID-19 restrictions. Rowena Chambers is a medical oncologist at PCH. She said it is important to get screened for colon cancer every year for people 45 and older.

“It’s important to screen because you can actually cure colon cancer or prevent it if you get the polyps out that become a cancer later,” said Chambers.

Chambers said there are no tell-tale signs of colon cancer, the only way to know is to get tested.

