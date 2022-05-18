PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton Community Hospital received National recognition for its work in child sleep safety.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program aims to prevent infant sleep-related deaths due to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome and accidental suffocation.

Nursing Director at PCH’s women’s center Angel French said stressing sleep safety to new parents is one of the most important things her department does.

“More than 3500 babies die each year from a sleep-related death or injury, and if we can prevent one then we’ve done our job. But the goal is to prevent all of them,” said French. “So we provide the education to all of our parents.”

French said that a few tips they try to stress to new parents are to always put babies to sleep on their backs and to not leave anything else in the crib with the baby, including toys or even blankets.