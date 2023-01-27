PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–WVU Medicine recently re-branded one local area hospital.

Princeton Community Hospital is now WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.

A ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony took place Friday on the PCH main campus.

CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said this partnership brings world-class medicine to Mercer County.

“We’ve been able to build our two state-of-the-art Cath Labs, we have our telemedicine service and we’ve also added some other specialty services,” Bowling said.

Bowling added also on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the hospital will transition to having an electronic medical system connected to WVU Medicine.