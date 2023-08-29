PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A family of six has become displaced and has lost everything after a house fire in Princeton.

On Monday, August 28, Krystal Hill and her family had to say goodbye to their home for the final time.

16-year-old Abygail Mitchem was cooking on their stove when flames broke out from a grease fire. Before she knew it, the fire quickly spread throughout the kitchen.

“It was all a panic and it happened way too fast,” said Mitchem.

Princeton Fire Department firefighters created ventilation to stop the fire and managed to put it out in a matter of minutes, but not before fire and smoke damage had already taken its toll.

“It was a normal day for me, I was just sitting in school and I get home and I was told to watch my two baby sisters, and they were like your house is on fire,” said Dvon Jackson, Krystal Hill’s son. “Then they came back down and told me my puppy passed away…I just want my puppy back.”

Krystal Hill, who has another child on the way, now worries about her family’s future.

“I’ve lost everything I’ve worked for… I’m just trying to get my kids a new home,” said Hill. “If you do find it in your heart to help us, I really do appreciate it.”

Hill’s family is accepting any donations, including through cashapp at $KrystalHill29, on their gofundme account or by going to any City National Bank for cash donations under “Krystal Hill Donations Only Fire Fund.”