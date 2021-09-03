Princeton Fire Department keeps promise to fallen firefighters with 9/11 stair climb

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Princeton Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 stair climb at Hunnicutt Stadium to honor fallen firefighters. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

The event is sponsored by the Princeton Firefighters Local 466 and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

According to Princeton Fire Department Captain Charlie Croy, this is a tradition to honor the fallen firefighters. They will climb the 2,071 stadium stairs, which are how many steps the firefighters in New York took to get to the 89th floor of the World Trade Center before the building collapsed.

“We made a promise that we’d never forget,” Croy said.

Registration begins at 6:00 a.m. and continues with a ceremony at 8:00 a.m. The stair climb starts at 9:00 a.m. The cost is $30 for pre-registration through the website and $40 the day of the event. Those who register will receive a badge with a picture and name of a fallen firefighter. After the participant completes the climb, they ring a bell and call out the name on the badge.

The Princeton Band Boosters will sell concessions, and the Princeton Marching Band will perform the National Anthem. A piper, someone who plays the bagpipes, will also be in attendance.

The last day to pre-register for the event is on Monday, September 6.