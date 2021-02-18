Princeton firefighters warn of carbon monoxide dangers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With many losing power because of the storm, alternative heat sources are being used; however, those sources could be deadly.

Adam Branscome, a firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department, said during winter weather, it is always important to make sure all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. He said many appliances can let out the deadly gas, and without those detectors, it could mean life or death.

“It’s a odorless gas, that’s why they call it the silent killer. And what it is is anything that’s open flame, it could be a gas furnace, could be a water heater, propane heater. Anything open flame can put out carbon monoxide,” said Branscome.



Branscome said carbon monoxide rises like smoke so even though you may not feel the full effect on lower levels, those upstairs could be inhaling the deadly fumes.